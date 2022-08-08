

SANDY SPRINGS (dpa-AFX) - United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) is nearing a deal to buy Italian healthcare-logistics company Bomi Group, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.



The deal, worth several hundred million dollars, could be finalized as soon as Monday, the Journal reported.



Founded in 1985, Bomi distributes a range of medical products such as imaging equipment, biological samples and pharmaceuticals to hospitals, clinics, laboratories as well as to patients' homes. It operates in Europe and Latin America.







