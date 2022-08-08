

WOONSOCKET (dpa-AFX) - CVS Health Corp. (CVS) is seeking to buy Signify Health Inc. (SGFY) as the drugstore and insurance giant looks to expand in home-health services, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.



Signify Health is exploring strategic alternatives including a sale, Journal reported last week. Initial bids are due this coming week and CVS is planning to enter one. CVS could face competition from other managed-care providers and private-equity firms, the report said.



There is no guarantee any of them will reach a deal for Signify, which has a market value of around $5.78 billion based on its stock closing price on Friday.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CVS HEALTH-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de