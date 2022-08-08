

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Chinese Internet company Sohu.com Limited (SOHU) on Monday reported net income from continuing operations of $8.67 million, or $0.25 per ADS for the second quarter, lower than $21.85 million or $0.55 per ADS a year ago.



Excluding one-time items, earnings were $12.44 million, or $0.36 per ADS, compared with $24.8 million or $0.63 per ADS last year.



Quarterly revenues were $194.78 million, down 5% year-over-year, impacted primarily by decline in Brand advertising revenues by 32%.



Looking forward, the company expects Brand advertising revenues to be between $25 million and $28 million, an annual decrease of 17%-26%, and Online game revenues to be between $138 million and $148 million; a decrease of 11%-17% year-over-year.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SOHU.COM-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de