

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Lamprell plc (LAM.L) on Monday reported loss before tax of $59.92 million for the full year, wider than $53.26 million last year, on higher costs.



Lamprell provides fabrication, engineering and contracting services to the offshore and onshore oil and gas, and renewable energy industries.



The company reported net loss of $60.05 million or 16.98 cents per share for the year, wider than net loss of $53.39 million or 15.63 cents per share last year.



Revenues for the year, however, increased 15% to $388.81 million from $338.62 million a year ago.







