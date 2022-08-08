

ENDERBY (dpa-AFX) - Joules Group Plc said it is in talks with Next Plc about adopting its Total Platform services to support the Group's long term growth plans. Also, Joules is in discussions with Next about a potential equity investment raising proceeds for Joules of approximately 15 million pounds at no less than Joules' current market price, which would result in Next becoming a strategic minority shareholder in the Group.



Joules Group Plc noted that the equity investment would be subject to approval by Joules' shareholders.







