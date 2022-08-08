

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar was higher against its major counterparts in the late Asian session on Monday.



The aussie rose to 0.6940 against the greenback and 0.8971 against the loonie, from its early lows of 0.6898 and 0.8926, respectively.



The aussie firmed to a 4-day high of 1.4671 against the euro, 1-week high of 1.1118 against the kiwi and near a 2-week high of 93.95 against the yen, off its early lows of 1.4741, 1.1051 and 93.19, respectively.



The aussie is poised to challenge resistance around 0.71 against the greenback, 0.92 against the loonie, against the euro, 1.45 against the kiwi and 95.00 against the yen.







