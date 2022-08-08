

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Dominion Energy, Inc. (D):



Earnings: -$453 million in Q2 vs. $285 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.58 in Q2 vs. $0.33 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Dominion Energy, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $658 million or $0.77 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.76 per share Revenue: $3.60 billion in Q2 vs. $3.04 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.98 to $1.13 Full year EPS guidance: $3.95 to $4.25



