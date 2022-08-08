

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) on Monday said its new formulation of Taltz (ixekizumab), which was approved by the FDA in May this year, is being made available across the U.S.



The company said by end of the month, new Taltz injection will be broadly available across the nation.



The new citrate-free Taltz formulation significantly reduced injection site pain and showed a safety profile consistent with the original formulation.



The new formulation of Taltz was approved by the European Medicines Agency in December 2021 with several markets launching now and many more expected in the coming months, Lilly added.



Taltz is approved to treat adults and children six years and older with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis who are candidates for systemic therapy or phototherapy, adults with active psoriatic arthritis, active ankylosing spondylitis (AS) and active non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis (nr-axSpA) with objective signs of inflammation.







