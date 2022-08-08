



Singapore, Aug 8, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the process of digital transformation of enterprises and spawned the vigorous development of the digital economy, the Asia-Pacific region has stepped into digital age. With the acceleration of digitalization in the region, the demand for digital talents is also rising. According to reports, the number of global digital jobs will increase from 51 million in 2021 to 190 million in 2025, and the Asia-Pacific region will face a shortage of 47 million digital talents by 2030.The 3rd Asia Digital Talent International Summit 2022 will focus on the Asian talent market, combine case sharing, and conduct in-depth discussions on hot topics such as digital upskilling and reskilling, digital talent cultivation and development, digital talent recruitment, digital capability models, and digital leadership. It aims to build core competitiveness for enterprises and facilitate them to win the talent war in the digital age.Summit Time / Address:September 5-6,2022 / SingaporeHot topics- 2022 Talent Trend in Asia- Digital Capability Model for Next Generation Talent- Winning in the Digitization Race - Building Up a Digital Talent Strategy- The Strategy Roadmap of Digital Talent for Industrial Manufacturing- Digital Leadership: The Key to Digital Transformation- Bridging Digital Skills Gap with Immersive Learning Platform- Panel Discussion: What Can Organizations Do to Narrow the Digital Talent Gap?- Glancing at Lighthouse Factory: How to Build Digital Skills and Knowledge to Enable Employees to Work Effectively in the New and Digital Environment- Talent Upgrade and Transition Under the Background of Automotive "New Four Modernizations"- Best Practice: How to Improve Talents Digital Capability to Meet the New Demand of Digital Transformation- Talent Attraction and Retain in the Digital Age- Intelligent Talent Management System Enable Your Organization- Wining in the VUCA Age---Cracking the Culture Code for Successful Digital TransformationAbout ECV InternationalWith a team of 100+ professionals specialized in events planning and execution, we held 60+ high-level online & in-person international summits around the world per year.The theme of the events involved in the fields of Vehicle,Energy, Manufacturing, Apparel & Textile, Footwear Industry,Digital Marketing,Carbon Neutral, Sustainability Development, Supply Chain, Finance,Digital Talent, Steel,Cyber Security and other traditional and emerging technology industries. We have served more than half of the Fortune 2000 companies and with 6000+ executives and delegates from top-notch corporations take part in our events each year.We have successfully organized a number of industry-influential events through in-depth industry insight, well-managed customer relationship.Our mission is to provide professional services, connect and inform stakeholders the latest industry trends and best practices, and build a high-value social platform for industry executives. Help enterprise decision-makers meet challenges, seize opportunities and achieve efficient development and create more value.