

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. announced the acquisition of Denver Agency, a personal lines-focused insurance agency that specializes in serving high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients throughout the U.S. The agency also offers commercial property/casualty solutions for the clients.



'Denver Agency is a leading private client brokerage that is highly regarded across the U.S. because of their thought leadership, the experience of their team and their hospitality approach. Their focus complements our other lines of business and offers us additional cross-selling opportunities,' said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., CEO.







