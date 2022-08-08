

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Novavax Inc. (NVAX) revealed Loss for its second quarter that increased from last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at -$510.49 million, or -$6.53 per share. This compares with -$352.32 million, or -$4.75 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $5.50 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 37.6% to $185.93 million from $298.02 million last year.



Novavax Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): -$510.49 Mln. vs. -$352.32 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): -$6.53 vs. -$4.75 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $5.50 -Revenue (Q2): $185.93 Mln vs. $298.02 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $2.0 - $2.3 Bln



