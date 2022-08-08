

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Principal Financial Group Inc. (PFG) released a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $3.06 billion, or $11.94 per share. This compares with $0.36 billion, or $1.32 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Principal Financial Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $423.0 million or $1.65 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.39 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Principal Financial Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $3.06 Bln. vs. $0.36 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $11.94 vs. $1.32 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.39



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de