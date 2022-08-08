

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar drifted lower against its major counterparts on Monday, as traders assessed the Federal Reserve's likely stance on interest rate hikes in the coming months after data showed a much bigger than expected addition of jobs in the month of July.



Traders are looking ahead to U.S. consumer price data due on Wednesday.



The dollar index, which dropped to a low of 106.09 around late morning, has recovered to 106.40, but still remains about 0.22% down from the previous close.



Against the Euro, the dollar is trading at $1.0196, weakening from $1.0184.



The dollar is at $1.2078 against Pound Sterling, easing from $1.2069.



Against the Japanese currency, the dollar is up slightly, fetching 135.05 yen a unit, compared with 135.01 yen on Friday.



The dollar is at 0.6983 against the Aussie, drifting down from 0.6914.



Against Swiss franc, the dollar has dropped to CHF 0.9555 from CHF 0.9619, while against the Loonie, it has slid to C$ 1.2864 from C$ 1.2938.







