

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia will on Tuesday see August results for the consumer confidence index from Westpac Bank, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In July, the index slipped 3.0 percent on month to a score of 83.8.



New Zealand will provide July numbers for electronic retail card spending; in June, spending was up 0.1 percent on month and 1.9 percent on year.



Indonesia will release June figures for retail sales; in May, sales were up 2.9 percent on year.



Thailand will see July results for its consumer confidence index; in June, the index score was 41.6.



Japan will provide July data for machine tool orders; in June, orders were up 17.1 percent on year.



Finally, the markets in Singapore are closed on Tuesday for National Day and will re-open on Wednesday.







