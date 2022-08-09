

NORWALK (dpa-AFX) - Singapore-headquartered Agoda, a part of Booking Holdings (BKNG) and Alipay+, owned and operated by Ant Group, on Tuesday announced a new partnership to leverage Alipay+ solutions on the Agoda platform for better customer benefits and rewards.



This would be in addition to the existing integration of multiple digital wallets, namely the AlipayHK, GCash and TrueMoney, through Alipay+ on Agoda's platforms.



Financial details of the transaction are not disclosed.



With the new partnership, multiple Alipay+ marketing solutions, including Alipay+ Rewards and its in-cashier marketing services, could be used for discounts distribution and redemption on Agoda. This would also enable Agoda to enhance its transaction conversion rate, while travelers can enjoy great returns in countries and regions like Hong Kong SAR of China, the Philippines, and Thailand - with the possibility of more regions to come in the future.



Introduced by Ant Group in 2020, Alipay+ is a suite of global cross-border digital payments and marketing solutions designed to enable businesses, especially small and medium-sized businesses, to process a wide range of mobile payment methods and reach hundreds of millions of regional and global consumers.



Agoda has partnered with Ant Group and integrated Alipay as a payment option in the Chinese market as early as 2013. Since early 2022, Agoda has been integrating Alipay+ payment solutions to accept payments through multiple digital wallets across Asia. On July 4, Agoda also worked with Alipay+ to launch a Brand Day campaign in the Philippines market.



