

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Science and engineering company QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L), on Tuesday, announced that it has been awarded a five-year contract, worth up to $45 million, to provide technical services to the US Army.



The will provide services for the Development Command (DEVCOM) Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C4ISR) at the Fort Belvoir Prototyping Integration Facility (PIF).



The contract, a 1-year base period followed by four 1-year option periods, will provide technical services for system development, fabrication, sensor and system integration, prototyping of multi-function sensor suites, and technology assessment efforts aimed at supporting current and future DEVCOM C5ISR PIF Belvoir customers.







