

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - IWG plc (IWG.L) reported a first half adjusted loss before tax from continuing operations of 70.2 million pounds compared to a loss of 163.3 million pounds, prior year. Adjusted loss per share was 11.6 pence compared to a loss of 11.7 pence. Pre-IFRS 16 adjusted loss before tax was 24.7 million pounds compared to a loss of 183.8 million pounds, last year. Adjusted profit per share from continuing operations was 0.1 pence compared to a loss of 15.0 pence.



Loss before tax for the period from continuing operations was 70.2 million pounds compared to a loss of 163.3 million pounds, prior year. Loss per share from continuing operations was 7.7 pence compared to a loss of 17.0 pence.



Revenue increased to 1.29 billion pounds from 1.04 billion pounds, previous year. System-wide revenue increased 20.4% at constant currency to 1.45 billion pounds.



