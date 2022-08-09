

KOBE (dpa-AFX) - Kobe Steel Ltd. (KBSTY.PK) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year



The company's bottom line came in at ¥21.03 billion, or ¥53.32 per share. This compares with ¥18.91 billion, or ¥52.16 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 17.2% to ¥542.80 billion from ¥463.24 billion last year.



Kobe Steel Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): ¥21.03 Bln. vs. ¥18.91 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): ¥53.32 vs. ¥52.16 last year. -Revenue (Q1): ¥542.80 Bln vs. ¥463.24 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: 152.07 Yen Full year revenue guidance: 2,510 bln Yen



