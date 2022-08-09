

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - With 128277 new positive cases reporting on Monday, the total number of people infected with coronavirus in the United States has risen to 92,244,528, as per Johns Hopkins University's latest data.



464 additional deaths on the same day took the total U.S. Covid casualties to 1,034,054.



Florida reported the most number of cases - 20,697 and deaths - 189.



Covid deaths have increased by 10 percent while cases decreased by 16 percent in the last two weeks, New York Times' latest tally shows.



More than 43000 people are currently in American hospitals with the coronavirus. Nearly 5000 of these patients are admitted in intensive care units.



89,169,401 people have so far recovered from the disease, the Worldometer tally shows.



2204 additional deaths were reported globally on Monday, taking the total number of people who lost their lives due to the pandemic so far to 6,421,210.







