

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices climbed higher on Tuesday, extending gains from the previous session, as the dollar continued to stay weak with traders looking ahead to the crucial U.S. inflation data, due on Wednesday, for clues about the central bank's interest rate moves.



Rising geopolitical worries contributed as well to the demand for the safe-haven yellow metal.



News about Russia bombarding a power plant in Ukraine has sparked fears of a radioactive fallout in Europe.



Elsewhere, Taiwan's foreign minister said earlier today that China has used the drills in its military playbook to prepare for the invasion of Taiwan.



The dollar index, which slid to 105.97 in the Asian session, recovered to 106.28, but still trailed its previous closing level by about 0.17%.



Gold futures for December ended higher by $7.10 or about 0.4% at $1,812.30 an ounce.



Silver futures for September ended lower by $0.132 at $20.482 an ounce, while Copper futures for September settled at $3.5855 per pound, down $0.0010 from the previous close.



The report from the Labor Department tomorrow is expected to show consumer prices edged up by 0.2% in July after jumping by 1.3% in June. The annual rate of growth is expected to slow to 8.7% from a four-decade high of 9.1%.



Core consumer prices, which exclude food and energy prices, are expected to rise by 0.5% in July after climbing by 0.7% in June. Annual core consumer price growth is expected to accelerate to 6.1% from 5.9%.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de