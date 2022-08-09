

LAS VEGAS (dpa-AFX) - Wynn Resorts Ltd. (WYNN) revealed Loss for second quarter that decreased from last year



The company's bottom line came in at -$130.05 million, or -$1.14 per share. This compares with -$131.37 million, or -$1.15 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Wynn Resorts Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of -$93.73 million or -$0.82 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 8.2% to $908.83 million from $990.11 million last year.



Wynn Resorts Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): -$130.05 Mln. vs. -$131.37 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): -$1.14 vs. -$1.15 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $908.83 Mln vs. $990.11 Mln last year.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

WYNN RESORTS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de