

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Aviva Plc (AV.L, AV), a British insurance company, on Wednesday posted an increased loss for the first-half, mainly due to adverse impact of 1.470 billion pounds from short-term fluctuations, economic assumptions changes, and investment variances.



For the first six-month period, the London-headquartered firm posted a loss of 633 million pounds or 18.8 pence per basic share, compared with 198 million pounds or 6.2 pence per basic share a year ago.



Operating profit attributable to ordinary shareholders was at 660 million pounds, less than 825 million pounds of previous year period.



Reported per share operating earnings were at 19 pence, versus 21 pence per share, on year-on-year basis.



Aviva generated an operating profit of 829 million pounds as against last year's 1.13 billion pounds.



General insurance gross written premiums stood at 4.69 billion pounds, compared with last year's 4.36 billion pounds.



For the first-half, the company has raised its interim dividend by 40 percent.



The Board has declared an interim dividend of 10.3 pence per share, higher than last year's dividend of 7.35 pence per share.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

AVIVA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de