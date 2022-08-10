

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - FUJIFILM Holdings Corp. (FUJIF.PK, FUJIY.PK) reported first quarter net income to company of 41.36 billon yen, down 27.8% from last year. Earnings per share was 103.02 yen compared to 142.81 yen. Operating income was 49.55 billion yen, a decline of 12% from last year.



First quarter revenue was 625.86 billion yen, an increase of 7.4% from a year ago.



For the year ending March 31, 2023, the company expects: net income attributable to FUJIFILM of 195 billion yen; earnings per share of 486.53 yen; and revenue of 2.7 trillion yen.



