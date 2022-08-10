

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - Hamburger Hafen Und Logistik AG (HHULF.PK, HHULY.PK), a German logistics and transportation company, on Wednesday posted a rise in earnings for the first-half, reflecting an increase in revenues.



For the first-half, the company said that it has 'benefited in particular from a further rise in storage fees in the container segment resulting from much longer dwell times for containers at HHLA's facilities, as well as from further increases in the rail share of HHLA's total intermodal transportation.'



In addition, for the fiscal 2022, the company has confirmed its outlook for sales and operating result (EBIT).



For the six-month period to June, the Hamburg-headquartered firm posted post-tax profit and minority interests of 43.9 million euros, compared with 38.8 million euros a year ago.



EBIT was at 101.3 million euros, higher than last year's 90.5 million euros.



EBITDA stood at 191.3 million euros as against 176.2 million euros, recorded for the first-half of 2021.



Hamburger generated revenues of 779.5 million euros, higher than 709.2 million euros, on year-on-year basis.



Looking ahead, for the fiscal 2022, the company still expects a moderate increase in revenue at Group level with EBIT to be in the range of 175 million euros - 210 million euros. For the fiscal 2021, the Group had posted EBIT of 228 million euros.



For the full-year, capital expenditure at Group level is expected to be in the range of 300 million euros to 350 million euros.







