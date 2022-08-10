

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks were little changed on Wednesday, as investors awaited the release of U.S. inflation data later in the day for more clarity on the Fed's near-term policy outlook.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was marginally higher at 7,493, recovering from an early slide on the back of better-than-expected earnings.



Prudential rose over 1 percent. The insurer warned of challenging conditions for the rest of the year after posting an 8 percent rise in first-half operating profit.



Aviva jumped more than 9 percent. The insurer unveiled plans to return more cash to shareholders after posting better-than-expected earnings for the first-half of the year.



Similarly, Admiral Group surged 4.7 percent after delivering a solid set of interim results.



Holiday group TUI gained 1 percent after its EBIT loss narrowed for the third quarter of fiscal 2022.







