

COLUMBUS (dpa-AFX) - American Electric Power (AEP) said that it has appointed Julie Sloat as president and chief financial officer, effective immediately. She has been elected chief executive officer, effective January 1, 2023. She is currently executive vice president and chief financial officer.



The company expects to name a new chief financial officer before January 1.



The company noted that its chairman, president and chief executive officer, Nicholas Akins, will step down as president as part of AEP's executive succession plan and will end his term as CEO on December 31. He will become executive chair of the AEP Board and will remain an executive and officer of the company. He has been president and CEO since 2011 and chairman since 2014.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de