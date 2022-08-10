

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - DTE Energy (DTE) said Wednesday that it will add 650 megawatts of new solar energy capacity in Michigan for Ford Motor Co. (F) by 2025. Ford is purchasing carbon-free electricity through DTE's MIGreenPower program.



Ford's purchase of carbon-free electricity will avoid as much as 600,000 tons of carbon dioxide emissions.



DTE estimates that the construction of the solar arrays will create 250 temporary jobs and 10 permanent jobs.



By 2025, every Ford vehicle manufactured in Michigan will be assembled with the equivalent of 100% carbon-free electricity, 10 years earlier than Ford's global goal.







