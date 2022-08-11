

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Singapore will on Friday release final Q2 numbers for gross domestic product, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. GDP is called flat on quarter and up 4.8 percent on year after rising 0.7 percent on quarter and 3.7 percent on year in the previous three months.



Singapore also will see Q2 numbers for current account; in the previous three months, the current account surplus was $28.86 billion.



China will provide July numbers for new yuan loans and foreign direct investment. Loans are expected to come in at CNY1,100 billion, down from CNY2,810 billion in June. FDI was up 17.4 percent on year in June.



Australia will see August figures for consumer inflation expectations; in July, inflation was seen higher by 6.3 percent on year.



Finally, the markets in Japan are closed on Thursday for Mountain Day and will re-open on Friday.







