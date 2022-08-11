

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australian telecom giant Telstra Corp. Ltd. (TLSYY.PK, TLS.AX, TLS) reported that its net profit after tax for fiscal year 2022 was A$1.8 billion, a decrease of 4.6% from the prior year, largely due to decline in nbs one-offs. Earnings per share were 14.4 cents down 7.7% from the prior year.



Underlying earnings per share grew 48.5% year-over-year to 14.4 Australian cents.



Total income decreased 4.7% to A$22.0 billion from the previous year.



The company has declared dividend of 8.5 Australian cents per share, bringing the total dividend for the year to 16.5 Australian cents per share. It included an increase in the ordinary dividend from 10 Australian cents to 13.5 Australian cents per share, and will see around $1.9 billion returned to shareholders, on top of the successful A$1.35 billion share buyback completed in May 2022.



Looking ahead for fiscal year 2023, the company projects underlying EBITDA to be in the range of A$7.8 billion to A$8.0 billion and total income of A$23.0 billion to A$25.0 billion.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

TELSTRA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de