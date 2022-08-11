

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Fraport AG (FRA) on Thursday released statistics for the month of July that showed a traffic of more than 5 million passengers. The count is a record for a single month since the start of the pandemic and represents an increase of 76.5 percent compared to July of 2021.



The upward trend was driven by the ongoing rise in demand for holiday flights and is despite a one-day strike by Lufthansa ground staff in late July that resulted in some 100,000 passengers less.



The July passenger traffic is however 27.4 percent lower than the level registered in pre-pandemic July 2019.



Cargo volumes in Frankfurt continued to drop by 18.1 percent year-on-year amidst airspace restrictions related to the war in Ukraine and the extensive anti-Covid measures in China.



Aircraft movements, on the contrary, climbed by 26.9 percent year-on-year to 35,005 take-offs and landings. Accumulated maximum take-off weights (MTOWs) increased by 31.9 percent year-on-year to over 2.2 million metric tons.



Across the Group, the airports in Fraport's international portfolio also continued to benefit from ongoing passenger recovery.



Slovenia's Ljubljana Airport (LJU) that served 124,685 passengers, Brazil's Fortaleza (FOR) and Porto Alegre (POA) airports that served 1.19 million passengers, Lima Airport (LIM) in Peru that registered 1.7 million passengers are some of the notable performances across the group.



At Fraport's 14 Greek regional airports, total traffic advanced to 5.9 million passengers, surpassing the levels in July 2022, and rising by 11.1 percent versus July 2019.



The Fraport Twin Star airports of Burgas (BOJ) and Varna (VAR) on the Bulgarian Riviera saw an overall traffic increase to 745,223 passengers. At Antalya Airport (AYT) on the Turkish Mediterranean coast, passenger numbers grew to over 5.0 million travelers in July 2022.







