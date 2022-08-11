

NECKARSULM (dpa-AFX) - Bechtle AG (BC8G), a German technology firm, on Thursday posted a rise in earnings for the second quarter, as sales increased.



For the second quarter, the Neckarsulm-headquartered company posted earnings before tax (EBT) of 88.51 million euros, compared with 81.19 million euros a year ago.



Post-tax profit was at 63.62 million euros or 0.50 euro per share, higher than 57.43 million euros or adjusted 0.46 euro per share, posted for last year quarter.



EBIT for the quarter stood at 89.80 million euros as against 82.61 million euros, registered for the previous year quarter.



Bechtle generated revenues of 1.41 billion euros, that increased from 1.23 billion euros posted last year.



For the fiscal 2022, the company has confirmed its forecast for significant revenue and earnings increase along with a stable EBT margin.







