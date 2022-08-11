

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PBSFF.PK) reported Thursday that its second-quarter adjusted net income attributable to shareholders increased 8 percent to 68 million euros from 63 million euros last year.



Adjusted EBITDA remained stable year-on-year at 166 million euros.



In the quarter, Group revenues rose 1 percent to 1.06 billion euros from previous year's 1.05 billion euros.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2022, the company continues to expect adjusted net income to be at or slightly above the previous year's level of 362 million euros.



Further, ProSiebenSat.1 updated outlook for revenues and adjusted EBITDA amid the Russia/Ukraine war, the resulting energy crisis and burdens on the consumer climate, and the ongoing pandemic.



The company now expects, excluding portfolio changes, to achieve results in the lower quartile of its previous outlook for revenues within a range of 4.6 billion euros plus/minus 100 million euros, and adjusted EBITDA within a range of 840 million euros plus/minus 25 million euros.



Market estimates average revenues of 4.512 billion euros and average adjusted EBITDA of 816 million euros for ProSiebenSat.1.



Taking into account the disposal of the US production business of Red Arrow Studios as of July 1, 2022, the average of the analysts' estimates for revenues would be reduced to 4.337 billion euros and for adjusted EBITDA to 801 million euros.



ProSiebenSat.1's forecast for the full-year, excluding further portfolio changes, is now revenues of around 4.375 billion euros with a variance of plus/minus 75 million euros, and adjusted EBITDA of around 805 million euros with a variance of plus/minus 25 million euros.



