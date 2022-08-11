

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Thursday's pre-market trading (as of 07.25 A.M. ET).



In the Green



Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. (GWAV) is up over 29% at $4.61 Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (CSSE) is up over 24% at $18.41 Vacasa, Inc. (VCSA) is up over 19% at $3.64 VIZIO Holding Corp. (VZIO) is up over 11% at $11.60 AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD) is up over 10% at $240 Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (DDL) is up over 10% at $4.97 Aegon N.V. (AEG) is up over 9% at $5.07 Sky Harbour Group Corporation (SKYH) is up over 9% at $4.77 TransMedics Group, Inc. (TMDX) is up over 8% at $50.00 Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) is up over 8% at $4.58



In the Red



Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (SWX) is down over 89% at $8.02 Invitae Corporation (NVTA) is down over 20% at $6.85 Sonos, Inc. (SONO) is down over 19% at $18.25 Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (RRGB) is down over 18% at $8.70 Traeger, Inc. (COOK) is down over 14% at $3.44 Sanofi (SNY) is down over 9% at $41.05 Bumble Inc. (BMBL) is down over 8% at $31.41 AppLovin Corporation (APP) is down over 6% at $37.74







