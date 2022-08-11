

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. reported second quarter profit attributable to owners of $514.33 million, a decline of 25.2% from prior year. Earnings per share was $0.06 compared to $0.09. Gross profit was $750.5 million, compared to $405.0 million, a year ago. Gross margin was 39.4%, compared to 30.1%. Revenue was $1.90 billion, up 41.6% from last year.



For the third quarter, the company expects: revenue to be flat to up 2% from second quarter; and gross margin to range from 38% to 40%.



