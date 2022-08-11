

NORTH CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Abbott (ABT) said a new study concluded that elevated levels of two proteins help predict how a person will recover from a traumatic brain injury. The research showed that when a clinician conducts a blood test for these brain proteins soon after a possible injury, they quickly get a more accurate picture of how severe the injury is, the expected course of recovery and the longer-term implications. The researchers used Abbott's i-STAT TBI Plasma test and core laboratory ARCHITECT instrument to measure two biomarkers in blood plasma associated with brain injury.



Abbott is pursuing FDA clearance under Breakthrough Designation for the TBI test on its Alinity i and ARCHITECT core laboratory instruments. Abbott's TBI test on Alinity i is CE Marked and available outside the U.S.



