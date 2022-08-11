Cambridge Global: Active Relaxation Benefits: How Margaritaville At Sea Combines Rest and Recreation

PORT OF PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2022 / Vacations and downtime are necessary for good health. Researchers at Syracuse University found that vacationing more frequently over a year-long span can actually improve health, and prioritizing time off has been linked to increased quality of life, greater productivity, and even improved relationships.

However, for most, finding time for weeks away to completely unplug is rarely possible, so how can we get the most from our downtime in a more realistic few-days-away timeframe? Active Relaxation has become one of the most popular, efficient, and effective ways to unwind while still engaging in low-intensity movement. Margaritaville at Sea , a floating island vacation, has perfected the balance of activity that relaxes the mind while still engaging the spirit through onboard activities that calm, refresh and renew over a 3-day cruise to paradise.

Combining elements of leisure and productivity on a short cruise helps vacationers make the most of their time away, while potentially reducing stress, improving mood, lowering blood pressure, and decreasing muscle tension.

Walking

Walking is one of the best examples of Active Relaxation, and evening walks across the top deck under the stars provides the kind of low intensity exercise that benefits both mind and body. The Paradise also offers ten levels, eight dining venues and five lounges to explore in flip flops or boat shoes.

Massage

Massage is a very effective Active Relaxation technique that increases endorphins while decreasing cortisol. From the Breathe in, Breathe Out Aromatherapy Massage to a signature Lost Shaker of Salt Scrub Margarita Treatment, the rejuvenating spa on board the Margaritaville at Sea Paradise offers moments to exhale on your own or with a partner.

Snorkeling

The warm and calming crystal blue waters of The Bahamas are the perfect place for a leisurely swim. Both experienced and inexperienced snorkelers alike are treated to incredible underwater views, where beautiful marine life and unique experiences abound.

Dancing

With the best bands playing at sea, moving to music inspired by Margaritaville is a unique way the cruise provides a fun and relaxing way to unwind. Each night, diverse and talented musicians perform for guests, who are also treated to an exclusive Margaritaville musical odyssey written and produced by Jimmy Buffett and Frank Marshall.

Active Relaxation is an important factor when considering a vacation or short getaway. Guests should seek experiences that provide the right balance of restful, yet vibrant, environments to feel fully restored.

