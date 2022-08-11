

SAN DIEGO (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Illumina Inc. (ILMN):



Earnings: -$535 million in Q2 vs. $185 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$3.40 in Q2 vs. $1.26 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Illumina Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $91 million or $0.57 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.65 per share Revenue: $1.16 billion in Q2 vs. $1.13 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.75 to $2.90



