

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Residential Elevators Inc. has recalled about 31,000 home elevators after a child gets entrapped resulting in serious spinal injury.



According to a statement from Consumer Product Safety Commission, young children can become entrapped in the space between the exterior landing (hoistway) door and the interior elevator car door or gate if there is a hazardous gap and suffer serious injuries or death when the elevator is called to another floor.



Residential Elevators said it is aware of one incident involving one of its residential elevators, installed by an independent installer, that resulted in a serious spinal injury to a child.



The company has asked its customers to keep unsupervised young children away from the recalled residential elevators and contact Residential Elevators. for instructions on how to measure for space guards to correct any hazardous gap. Space guards will be provided free of charge and assistance with space guard installation will be provided upon request.



The recall involves Residential Elevators' residential elevator models Easy Rider, Horizon Lift, Luxury Lift, Luxury Lift Hydraulic, Luxury Lift Traction and RE. The Residential Elevators brand name is printed on the light in the operating panel inside the elevator cab. The elevators are used in consumers' homes.



The elevators were sold directly to consumers and by authorized dealers nationwide from 1986 through July 2022 for between $20,000 and $35,000 including installation.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de