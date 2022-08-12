

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Future Motion has recalled about 20,500 footpads for Onewheel GT electric skateboards due to risk of injury to bystanders.



According to a statement from Consumer Product Safety Commission, the footpad can fail to disengage after the rider has dismounted while the board is in motion and the skateboard can unexpectedly continue to operate, posing an injury hazard to bystanders.



Future Motion said it has received 813 reports of the skateboards continuing to operate after the rider has dismounted, including 11 reports of injuries including bruises, friction burns and a twisted ankle.



The company has asked its customer sto stop using the skateboards with recalled footpads. Consumers with affected footpads will receive a free replacement skateboard footpad, including free shipping and installation instructions.



The recall involves front footpads for Future Motion's Onewheel GT self-balancing electric skateboards, sold with the skateboard or independently as replacement footpads. Onewheel and GT appear on the side of the skateboard. The Onewheel logo is printed on the skateboard's wheel. Consumers can identify whether their Onewheel GT has a recalled front footpad by contacting Future Motion and providing the serial number for their board. The serial number can be found on the underside of the bottom rail of the skateboard rail.



The products were sold online at www.onewheel.com from March 2022 through June 2022 and authorized independent dealers nationwide from March 2022 through August 2022 for about $2,200.







