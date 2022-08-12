

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - German-based international real estate investment company Deutsche EuroShop AG (DUSCF.PK) reported that its Funds from operations adjusted for measurement gains/losses and non-recurring effects for first half of 2022 rose 22.8% to 66.7 million euros from the prior year. FFO per share was 1.08 euros compared to 0.88 euros in the prior year.



Earnings before taxes and valuation gains/losses (EBT before valuation) increased by 16.1% in the first half of the year to 64.7 million euros.



Consolidated profit also increased significantly by 25.5% year-over-year to 46.2 million euros, and EPRA earnings also rose by 12.0% to 60.8 million euros from the previous year. Earnings per share was 0.75 euros up from 0.60 euros in the prior year.



Revenue grew 0.7% year-over-year to 105.7 million euros.



For the Annual General Meeting to be held on 30 August 2022, the Executive Board and Supervisory Board have proposed the distribution of a dividend for financial year 2021 of just under 61.8 million euros or 1.00 euros per share.



The company confirmed annual forecast and expects FFO to be in a range of 1.95 euros to 2.05 euros per share.



