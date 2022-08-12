

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Mitsui & Co., Ltd (MITSF.PK, MITSY.PK), which currently holds 20% stake in Stanmore SMC Pty Ltd jointly with Mitsui & Co. (Australia) Ltd. or 'MAL', said Friday that it has decided to sell all of its shares in SMC held by Mitsui and MAL to an Australian subsidiary of Stanmore Resources Limited, a coal mining company and 80% shareholders of SMC, listed on the Australian Stock Exchange engaged in the coal business in Australia, for US$380 million.



Mitsui said it expects to complete the transaction during the fiscal year ending March 2023.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MITSUI & CO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de