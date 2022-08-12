

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China Automotive Systems Inc (CAAS) released a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $9.43 million, or $0.31 per share. This compares with $3.20 million, or $0.10 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.05 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.4% to $127.16 million from $120.60 million last year.



China Automotive Systems Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $9.43 Mln. vs. $3.20 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.31 vs. $0.10 last year. -Analyst Estimate: -$0.05 -Revenue (Q2): $127.16 Mln vs. $120.60 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $500 Mln



