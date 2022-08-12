Lisbon, Portugal--(Newsfile Corp. - August 12, 2022) - Serenity Care has launched the Case Management service for expats to make the relocation process a seamless one, with regard to all their healthcare needs. The medical concierge service handles all aspects of healthcare so that they can focus on other aspects of the resettlement process.

The company's comprehension of the intricacies of the healthcare system are intended to guide their clients through unfamiliar or complex processes. "Various scenarios can end up delaying medical care by days or even weeks and can be avoided with the correct guidance and support. Receiving the correct medical care in time can be critical for patients with chronic and acute illnesses and this is where a service like Serenity's can make a significant difference," said CEO, Michael Averbukh.

Serenity Care's Medical Case Management system expedites the process of receiving appropriate healthcare in Portugal. Each prospective customer receives a prompt response when they contact Serenity by email or phone and is assigned a case manager with a clinical background, generally a nurse. This case manager will be able to communicate with the client in various languages such as English, French or Portuguese and acts as the single point of contact for coordinating all of the client's healthcare requirements. Clients will be able to get all the paperwork done for getting access to the public and the private healthcare system. The case managers are experienced enough to understand the clinical aspects of one's needs and connect clients to the appropriate specialists, advise if second opinions are needed and provide with checklists of any test results or prescriptions that need to be taken to doctor visits.

Commenting on the concierge service, Michael Averbukh, CEO and Managing Partner of Serenity said, "Our Medical Case Management Service is ideal for expats seeking reliable, convenient, and personalized options for their healthcare requirements in Portugal. We leverage our administrative and clinical expertise to facilitate access to the best hospitals and doctors for these expats who are fazed by an unfamiliar country, language, and medical system. All they need to do is get in touch with Serenity and our representative will get their data into the system, create a customer profile, and assign a nurse liaison to each client. Our team works in a patient-centric manner to understand people's needs and life contexts so that they can get the right care from the right people when they need it."

Media contact:

Name: Michael Averbukh

Email address: geral@serenity-portugal.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/133682