

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's jobless rate rose in the second quarter, data from Statistics Estonia showed on Monday.



The unemployment rate increased to 5.8 percent in the second quarter from 5.5 percent in the first quarter. In the same quarter last year, the jobless rate was 6.9 percent.



The number of unemployed rose by 2,100 persons sequentially to 41,700 persons in the second quarter.



'The number of unemployed persons increased a little in the second quarter but, looking at recent years, it has been relatively low and mostly in decline overall,' Statistics Estonia analyst Katriin Polluaar said.



The employment rate fell to 68.8 percent in the second quarter from 69.0 percent in the previous quarter.



The number of those with jobs rose by 31,600 persons year-on-year to 673,500 employed persons.



The labor force participation rate was 73.1 percent in the second quarter, same as seen in the previous quarter.







