

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX) revealed Loss for second quarter that decreased from last year



The company's bottom line totaled -$5.33 million, or -$0.11 per share. This compares with -$11.24 million, or -$0.25 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 36.3% to $8.75 million from $6.42 million last year.



Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): -$5.33 Mln. vs. -$11.24 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): -$0.11 vs. -$0.25 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $8.75 Mln vs. $6.42 Mln last year.



