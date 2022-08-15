

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Domino's Pizza Inc. (DPZ) announced Monday launched 50 percent off deal for this week, with half off all menu-priced pizzas ordered online, today through August 21.



The Domino's 50% off deal is available on menu-priced pizzas ordered through the Domino's website (dominos.com), Domino's ordering apps, and Domino's AnyWare ordering platforms.



Customers can order any size pizza and crust, including hand tossed, handmade pan, Brooklyn style, or crunchy thin crust with Domino's 50% off deal.



Specialty pizzas, such as the Cali Chicken Bacon Ranch, Memphis BBQ Chicken, Pacific Veggie and more, are also included in the deal.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

DOMINOS PIZZA GROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de