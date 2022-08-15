

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's trade surplus decreased in June from a year ago, as imports grew more rapidly than exports, figures from the Central Statistics Office showed on Monday.



The trade surplus dropped to EUR 4.817 billion in June from EUR 4.860 billon in the corresponding month last year. In May, it was EUR 4.818 billion.



Exports were 19.0 percent higher in June compared to last year, while imports rose at a much faster pace of 28.0 percent.



The main driver of increases in exports of goods was chemicals and related products, while there were significant rises in imports of both mineral fuels and chemicals and related products.



Imports from Great Britain grew by 54.0 percent annually in June, primarily led by more inflows of mineral fuels and chemicals and related products.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, both exports and imports dropped 8.0 percent monthly in June.







