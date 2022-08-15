

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - New York manufacturing activity has unexpectedly seen a substantial contraction in the month of August, according to a report released by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York on Monday.



The New York Fed said its general business conditions index plummeted to a negative 31.3 in August from a positive 11.1 in July, with a negative reading indicating a contraction in regional manufacturing activity.



Economists had expected the index to show a much more modest decrease to a positive 8.5.



Looking ahead, the New York Fed said firms did not expect much improvement in business conditions over the next six months.







