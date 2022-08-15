

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen drifted higher against its major rivals in the New York session on Monday.



The yen advanced to nearly 2-week highs of 160.34 against the pound and 135.28 against the euro, up from its early lows of 162.08 and 137.06, respectively.



The yen climbed to 4-day highs of 132.56 against the greenback and 140.53 against the franc, following its prior lows of 133.59 and 141.82, respectively.



The yen moved up to a 10-day high of 93.06 against the aussie, 5-day high of 84.37 against the kiwi and nearly a 2-week high of 102.59 against the loonie, off its previous lows of 95.08, 86.14 and 104.56, respectively.



The yen is seen finding resistance around 158.00 against the pound, 134.00 against the euro, 130.00 against the greenback, 138.00 against the franc, 92.00 against the aussie, 82.00 against the kiwi and 98.00 against the loonie.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de