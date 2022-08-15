

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices fell on Monday as the dollar climbed higher on rate hike expectations.



The dollar index rose to 106.43, gaining about 0.75%, as weak economic data out of China boosted the demand for the safe-haven currency.



A surprise interest rate cut by China's central bank has added to concerns about slowing growth in the world's second largest economy.



The dollar was also supported by hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials in response to early signs that U.S. inflation may have peaked.



Gold futures for December ended lower by $17.40 or about 1% at $1,798.10 an ounce, the lowest settlement in more than a week. Gold prices fell to a low of $1,787.60 an ounce earlier in the session.



Silver futures for September ended lower by $0.426 at $20.272 an ounce, while Copper futures for September settled at $3.6175 per pound, down $0.0510 from the previous close.



China's industrial production and retail sales growth for July came in well below estimates, youth unemployment hit a record high in July, investment into real estate fell at a faster pace in July than June and investment into manufacturing slowed its pace of growth, suggesting that the post-lockdown recovery is losing steam.



In U.S. economic news, the New York Federal Reserve released a report unexpectedly showing a substantial contraction in regional manufacturing activity in the month of August.



The New York Fed said its general business conditions index plummeted to a negative 31.3 in August from a positive 11.1 in July, with a negative reading indicating a contraction in regional manufacturing activity. Economists had expected the index to show a much more modest decrease to a positive 8.5.



A separate report released by the National Association of Home Builders unexpectedly showed a continued deterioration in U.S. homebuilder confidence in the month of August.



The report showed the NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index dropped to 49 in August from 55 in July. Economists had expected the index to come in unchanged.







